Introducing Guavalato, a mesmerizing hybrid strain that boasts an abundance of guava flavor, as if plucked straight from a tropical paradise. With each inhalation, its essence envelops you in a whirlwind of fruity bliss, its succulent sweetness dancing upon the palate in perfect harmony with the earthy undertones that permeate the air. But Guavalato is more than just a feast for the senses; it's a catalyst for euphoria, gently coaxing the mind into a state of playful whimsy and infectious giggles, a delightful journey into mirthful abandon.
Dabwoods is a lifestyle company dedicated to uplifting, inspiring and empowering the cannabis community. Our unique value proposition lies in creating high quality products with deep cultural relevance that acts as a catalyst for creativity amongst our customers. We are on a mission to cultivate and nurture an environment of positive energy by providing exceptional goods and services that help people unlock their potential – all while maintaining responsible consumption practices. Our vision is to become the leading lifestyle brand synonymous with empowerment, creativity, innovation, connection and health & wellbeing within the cannabis space.