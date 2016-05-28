About this strain
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
41% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
43% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
12% | medium
