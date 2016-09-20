About this strain
Vortex effects
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
