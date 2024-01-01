DADiRRi Solventless Caviar Cone- .5 gram Indica

by DADiRRi
THC —CBD —

About this product

TOP SHELF FLOWER + ROSIN + BUBBLE HASH = SOLVENTLESS CAVIAR

30-50% THC
Strain specific options available!

The FIRST and ONLY Solventless Caviar Cone! Top shelf flower, premium rosin, and solventless bubble hash. A clean and smooth smoking experience with a heavy hitting high. The ingredients of this infused cone cannot be beat!

About this brand

Logo for the brand DADiRRi
DADiRRi
DADiRRi is a lifestyle brand that brings people, nature, and cannabis together. Focusing on solventless products like bubble hash and rosin, as well as high quality and potent infused products like SunRocks! Quality and consistency is always our top priority. #livedadirriously
