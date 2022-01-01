About this product
Our Lip Balm with Emu oil and CBD Isolate contains 25mg of these healthy ingredients. It is offered in Cherry Vanilla or Plain. Perfect for the upcoming winter months. Get your Lip Balm with Emu oil and CBD Isolate today. Also, try our daily lotion to keep you looking great
So if your question is “Why Emu Oil?” well here is the answer… Emu Oil is very similar in composition to human tissue oils and waxes (sebum) that your body already produces. Because it has many of the same fatty acids and bio-nutrients it is able to supplement your body with the proteins, vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, and compounds it needs to stay healthy.
Do not forget to visit our Associate Stores at Nutrition Nation in Forney and Mesquite where our fine products are sold…
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.
So if your question is “Why Emu Oil?” well here is the answer… Emu Oil is very similar in composition to human tissue oils and waxes (sebum) that your body already produces. Because it has many of the same fatty acids and bio-nutrients it is able to supplement your body with the proteins, vitamins, antioxidants, minerals, and compounds it needs to stay healthy.
Do not forget to visit our Associate Stores at Nutrition Nation in Forney and Mesquite where our fine products are sold…
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dallas Hemp Company
The genealogy of our Hemp products comes from seven generations of farming in the San Luis Valley in Colorado. “El Rancho Salazar” located in Antonito, Colorado has been known for growing some of the finest seed potato’s in Colorado. In 2019 our family decided to set aside a parcel of land to grow our first crop of Hemp. With a lot of sweat equity and the planting of 21,000 plants organically… our final product has gone to harvest and is ready for market. The Dallas Hemp Company is proud to say that the genealogy of our products can be traced directly to our family’s farm in Antonito, Colorado… “From our farm to you” is no slogan… its our promise of the finest Hemp derived products money can buy…and it comes “from our farm to you…”