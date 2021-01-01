Dank Clouds
Famouz Brandz Cheech & Chong Jade East
Famous Brandz Jade East is the one of two concentrate devices in the Cheech & Chong 'Up In Smoke' Water Pipe collection.
-Borosilicate Glass
-Custom Cheech & Chong Design
-Domed Quartz Nail Inlcluded
-Concentrate & Dry Flowers
-Matching Ground Glass Dome
-Quartz Nail
-Comes In A Collector’s Box With Carry Handle
-Thick, Handblown Glass & Premium Design
-Rigs Emblazoned With 'Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke' Iconic Movie Logo
