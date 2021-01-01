About this product

The G Pro is an affordable portable enabling dry flower consumption wherever life leads you. Unlike most portables, the G Pro vape by Grenco Science features convection heating, delivering clean-tasting, smooth, and flavor-rich session free of irritants. The G Pro vaporizer features three presets, optimized for the most popular strains of flower. A large chamber gives you longer sessions with fewer reloads. G Pro is one of the most affordable yet high performance portable yet.