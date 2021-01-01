Dank Clouds
GRAV 13" Dual Action Inline Perc.
About this product
GRAV's perfect example of multifunctional glass features both a male joint for a nail and dome on the right of the piece and a female joint bowl on the left; one can potentially consume both dry flowers and concentrates at the same time. Along with this incredible multi-function capability, this product features a twin perc double cooling system.
- 14 mm Male joint
- 14 mm Female joint
