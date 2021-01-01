About this product

Made from anodized aerospace aluminum and the grinding plate is held on with a very strong magnet. The built-in Polycarbonate viewing window lets you see all you've grounded and is reinforced by the surrounding metal shell, so it won't get scratched and scuffed like other grinders. Probably the coolest thing is the easy change screen that just pops out with the simple pull of the handle. Of course, with such a well-built screen, you will be waiting a long time before you need to replace it. The extra gear-like teeth on top and bottom ensure that if turning becomes difficult you can apply the necessary torque to keep things moving.