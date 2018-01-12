About this strain
Bred by Exotic Genetix in Washington, Tina is a powerful, THC-packed indica that carries a strong, acrid aroma of pure jet fuel. Colorful and resin-coated, Tina blooms with deep purple hues and fiery orange hairs that stand out against the dark foliage.
Tina effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
33% of people report feeling sleepy
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!