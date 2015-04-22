Dank Teez
The White
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Don't be afraid, walk toward the light.
Let The White envelop you and wipe away your cares.
We are all one within the DANK!
Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today!
www.dankteez.com
Let The White envelop you and wipe away your cares.
We are all one within the DANK!
Install the Mighty Networks app and join Dank Teez today!
www.dankteez.com
The White effects
Reported by real people like you
264 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!