Dank Teez

The White

HybridTHC 21%CBD

Don't be afraid, walk toward the light.
Let The White envelop you and wipe away your cares.
We are all one within the DANK!
264 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
