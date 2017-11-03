About this product
Each Baller Jar contains 3g of concentrate which is long lasting and has great taste.The mixture of the Baller Jar contains 5 Cannabinoids which are Delta 8, Delta10, HHC, THCO,and THCP all into 1 Jar. Our Moonshine Haze is an uplifting strain that is known for being an energy booster. A very loud sativa strain once opening the jar, definitely knows how to leave a good first impression.
Strain: Moonshine Haze (Sativa)
Effects: Happy, Uplifted, Relaxed
Flavors: Sweet and flowery on the inhale and has a hint of citrus on the exhale.
Natural Terpenes: myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, and limonene
Type: Dab
Container Size: 3g
Cannabinoid Content: 3000MG
Ingredients: D8, D10, HHC, THCO, THCP, and botanical terpenes
About this strain
Moonshine Haze by Rare Dankness Seeds is a mostly sativa strain bred by combining Nevil's Wreck and Amnesia Haze.
Moonshine Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
141 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
64% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
