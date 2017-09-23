About this product
A very chill strain, as few things are as relaxing as lying back at the end of a long day and cracking open a cold one. And by ‘a cold one’, we of course mean a cherry cola.
Dstinctive cherry flavor and sweet berry aroma with mint and diesel notes.
Cola… C-O-L-A… Cherry Cola that is! A few things are as relaxing as lying back at the end of a long day and cracking open a cold one. And by “a cold one”, we of course mean.. a cherry cola. This indica dab has a sweet cherry flavor, berry aromas and those mint and diesel notes that you know will pack a couch locked punch.
Strain: Cherry Cola (Indica)
Effects: Relaxed
Flavors: Apple, Fruity
Natural Terpenes: Borneol, Limonene, Valencene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Type: Dab
Container Size: 2g
Cannabinoid Content: 1000MG
Ingredients: CBD crystals and distillate sauce
About this strain
Cherry Cola effects
Reported by real people like you
47 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
34% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
