Why are dragons thought as of dangerous creatures? It doesn’t make sense. They spend most of their time lounging on their hoard, contemplating the mysteries of the universe and such. In that regard, this strain is quite aptly named.
Dragon’s Breath marijuana is a non-dominant hybrid and a cross between two award-winning strains: Northern Lights and Jack Herer.
Why are dragons thought of as dangerous creatures? They spend most of their time lounging on their hoard and contemplating the mysteries of the universe. Nurture the dragons who live in you with this well balanced hybrid.
Strain: Dragon’s Breath (Hybrid)
Effects: Clear-Headed & Balanced
Flavors: Skunky, Earthy, Spicy
Natural Terpenes: Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Valencene, Linalool, Ocimene
Type: Dab
Container Size: 2g
Cannabinoid Content: 1000MG
Ingredients: CBD crystals and distillate sauce
Dragon's Breath is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between the two legendary strains, Jack Herer and Northern Lights. Its balanced, clear-headed effects are ushered in by a distinctive spicy aroma that hints at this hybrid's Haze ancestor. Some patients may find Dragon's Breath particularly helpful in burning off pain, depression, and anxiety throughout the day.
73 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
43% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
