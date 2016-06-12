About this product
You don’t get to call yourself ‘Incredible Hulk’ if you aren’t powerful, energetic, and most importantly, green. This strain doesn’t disappoint in any criteria.
Incredible Hulk is a potent combination between Jack Herer and Green Crack.
This super powered sativa lives up to its name. You don’t get to call yourself “Incredible Hulk” if you aren’t powerful, energetic, and most importantly, green.
Strain: Incredible Hulk (Sativa)
Effects: Uplifted
Flavors: Fruity, Sweet
Natural Terpenes: Myrcene, Linalool, Caryophyllene, Humulene, Ocimene
Type: Dab
Container Size: 2g
Cannabinoid Content: 1000MG
Ingredients: CBD crystals and distillate sauce
About this strain
Incredible Hulk, also known as "The Hulk," is a sativa marijuana strain that harnesses the active and stimulating effects of its parent strains, Green Crack and Jack Herer. Creativity and social energy get a boost while blueberry, pineapple, and earthy flavors overwhelm the palate. This high-energy sativa is preferred as a daytime remedy for minor aches and pains.
Incredible Hulk effects
Reported by real people like you
86 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
15% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
