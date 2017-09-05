About this product
Purple Passion is a hybrid with 90% of Indica dominating in its composition.
D8 Purple Passion dab will keep you mellow yellow! But who are we to decide? So go out and follow your passions.. no matter what color they are.
Strain: Purple Passion (Indica)
Effects: Sleepy
Flavors: Grape, Fruity, Pungent
Natural Terpenes: Myrcene, Pinene, Linalool, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Type: Dab
Container Size: 2g
Cannabinoid Content: 1000MG
Ingredients: CBD crystals and distillate sauce
About this strain
Purple Passion is great for unleashing your creative side. Mild for an indica, this strain produces an intermediate body-heavy sensation. While Purple Passion is mostly indica, its sativa genetics create a well-balanced strain that is inspiring and introspective while still providing the physical calming sensation indicas are famous for. Gently relaxing rather than overwhelming, this strain is great for those looking for a little relief from stress and anxiety. Purple Passion’s taste is harsh but pleasant and smells like fruity candy. This strain typically matures in around 9 weeks and produces large, dense buds.
Purple Passion effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.