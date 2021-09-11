About this product
It’s Turbo! It’s DIesel! It’s fast acting energy and motivation that will have you moving through the day on… the… not slow setting.
Turbo Diesel is a 60/40 Sativa dominant hybrid strain, which emerged by the efforts of MTG Seeds in California Sour Kush and Sour Diesel.
It’s Turbo! It’s Diesel! DankLite’s Turbo Diesel 60/40 sativa hybrid dab is full of fast acting energy and will be sure to keep you motivated!
Strain: Turbo Diesel (Hybrid)
Effects: Euphoric
Flavors: Cheesy, Skunky, Earthy, Sour
Natural Terpenes: Bisabolol, Phellandrene, Pinene, Ocimene
Type: Dab
Container Size: 2g
Cannabinoid Content: 1000MG
Ingredients: CBD crystals and distillate sauce
About this strain
Turbo Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
