About this product
Being in a social environment can be hectic, therefore Strawberry Banana could offer relaxation and a calming effect that will bring out the social butterfly in you. Has a very berry taste and it’s also quite earthy. Definitely a great product to start conversations.
A cross of Banana Kush and Bubblegum creates the hybrid dominant of Strawberry Banana. Has a berry, earthy taste and effects are socializing, happy and calm.
Strain: Strawberry Banana
Effects: Euphoria, Happy, Relaxing, Sleepy
Flavors: Cheesy, Creamy, Nutty, Sweet
Description: Disposable 1 gram vape pen
Serving Size: 10 to 20 mg
Servings per Disposable: 250-300 hits
Ingredients: Delta 8 distillate and botanical terpenes
Battery Capacity: Rechargeable 900mah lithium-ion
Type: Distillate
Amount of Extract: 1 gram
Natural Terpenes: Limonene, Phellandrene, Myrcene
About this strain
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
Strawberry Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
460 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
