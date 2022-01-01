About this product
These gummies are infused with 25 mg of Delta 8, each package contains 30 gummies, for a total of 750 mg of Delta 8.
The sweet mouthwatering assorted fruit flavored Delta 8 gummies you’ve been searching for. You’ll love that juicy fruity taste! Danklite gummies are infused with 25mg of D8. Dank-Lite gummies are never sprayed so you get all the effects that Delta 8 has to offer. These gummies pack a punch! Height, weight, and age are all factors that can give a different reaction to each consumer. We recommend waiting 2 hours before consuming another gummy.
Strain: Delta 8
Effects: Happy
Flavors: Assorted
Type: Gummy
Serving Size: 1 gummy
Gummies per Pack: 30
Cannabinoid Content: 25MG / 750MG
Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Gelatin, Citric Acid, White Grape Juice From Concentrate, Sorbitol, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Artificial Colors (Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Red 40), HHC Hemp Extract
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
