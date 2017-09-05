About this product
Peppery, and minty because of caryophyllene contained in it. Limonene terpene makes it lemony and citrusy. It is also hoppy and piney due to humulene terpene.
Like a lingering phantom with unfinished business, this strain is of two worlds: It starts with a boost of energy that will remind you you’re alive, then fades to couch locking relaxation.
Strain: Phantom OG (Indica)
Effects: Relaxed
Flavors: Pine, Lemon, Spicy, Earthy
Natural Terpenes: Limonene, Sabinene
Type: Dab
Container Size: 2g
Cannabinoid Content: 1000MG
Ingredients: CBD crystals and distillate sauce
About this strain
Phantom OG, also known as "Phantom OG Kush," is an indica-dominant marijuana strain that begins with heightened energy and ends with a crash of full-body relaxation. Beyond its OG Kush genes, Phantom OG’s lineage is largely unknown, although many claim it’s related to the “Planetary Kush” series which includes Earth OG, Jupiter OG, Mars OG, and others. Its aroma is a rich combination of pine and lemon accented by a subtle menthol flavor. The initial euphoric jolt launches you into a happy, dreamy state of mind with fits of giggles and fixated concentration. Over time, you may notice some mental jamming, absent-mindedness, and impending sleepiness. Phantom OG is a great choice for patients treating insomnia, and others have reported its success in pain, appetite loss, and arthritis.
About this brand
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.