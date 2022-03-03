About this product
Firmly rolled preroll, stuffed with Watermelon Ice flower and covered in kief. The Caviar joint is the way to double your pleasure. This hybrid will make you feel giggly, talkative, and make you grab your favorite munchie.
Strain: Watermelon Ice
Effects: Relaxing, Social, Giggly
Flavors: Fruity, Minty, Watermelon
Description: n/a
Serving Size: n/a
Servings per Pre Roll: n/a
Ingredients: n/a
Type: n/a
Amount of Extract: n/a
∆8THC Content: n/a
Extraction Material: n/a
∆9THC Content: n/a
Natural Terpenes: Limonene
About this strain
Watermelon Ice effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
25% of people report feeling talkative
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
