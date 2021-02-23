About this product
The slow-burn Palm Leaf wrap is the best to smoke on once you are about to call it a day. You can pass it along to uplift everyone’s mood or just uplift yourself. This palm leaf wrap will let you enjoy the taste and aromas of Grape punch.
Strain: Grape Punch
Effects: Relaxing, uplifting, social
Flavors: Fruity, Grape, Earthy
Description: n/a
Serving Size: n/a
Servings per Pre Roll: n/a
Ingredients: n/a
Type: n/a
Amount of Extract: n/a
∆8THC Content: n/a
Extraction Material: n/a
∆9THC Content: n/a
Natural Terpenes: Phellandrene, Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene, Carene
About this strain
Bred by Elev8 Genetics, Grape Punch is a Purp lover’s dream. Crossing Grape Slushie with Purple Punch creates a delicious strain with massive bag appeal. Expect frosty nugs with purple hues and a berry terpene profile that will make you smack your lips. The high will keep you engaged, and a welcomed body buzz will calm your muscles.
Grape Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
