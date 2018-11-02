About this product
Starting everyday in a positive mood almost feels unlikely to happen, but with Amnesia Haze the possibilities exist as it puts a smile on your face. The feeling of being uplifted, relaxed and euphoric is exactly what this strain could do for you.
Amnesia Haze is a sativa cross of Southeast Asian and Jamaican landrace strains. The effects are uplifting, relaxed and euphoric.
Strain: Amnesia Haze
Effects: THC-O users typically report a much heavier hit than what they’d normally get from comparable amounts of Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10 or THCV. In fact, THC-O is widely considered to be up to 300% more potent than its leading psychoactive competitor, Delta 9. This means you’ll likely only need a third of what you’re used to for your first THC-O sesh
Flavors: Earth and lemon
Description: Disposable 1 gram vape pen
Serving Size: 10 to 20 mg
Servings per Disposable: 250-300 hits
Ingredients: THC-O distillate and botanical terpenes
Battery Capacity: Rechargeable 900mah lithium-ion
Type: Distillate
Amount of Extract: 1 gram
∆8THC Content: 3.5%
Natural Terpenes: Terpineol, Valencene, Linalool, Geraniol, Cedrene, Caryophyllene
About this strain
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.
Amnesia Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,194 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
