About this product
The psychedelic and calming effects of LA Confidential could ease the body and mind to feeling relieved and relaxed. The sensation is immediate which could give both psychedelic and calming effects to give you great rest.
LA Confidential aka as Confidential OG is an indica-dominant strain. With a pine taste and a great sweet skunk aroma, the effects are relaxed, calm, and happy.
Strain: L.A. Confidential
Effects: THC-O users typically report a much heavier hit than what they’d normally get from comparable amounts of Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10 or THCV. In fact, THC-O is widely considered to be up to 300% more potent than its leading psychoactive competitor, Delta 9. This means you’ll likely only need a third of what you’re used to for your first THC-O sesh
Flavors: Pine with tropical notes
Description: 510 thread vape cartridge
Serving Size: 10 to 20 mg
Servings per Disposable: 250-300 hits
Ingredients: THC-O distillate and botanical terpenes
Type: Distillate
Amount of Extract: 1 gram
∆8THC Content: 3.5%
Natural Terpenes: Phellandrene, Myrcene, and Limonene
LA Confidential aka as Confidential OG is an indica-dominant strain. With a pine taste and a great sweet skunk aroma, the effects are relaxed, calm, and happy.
Strain: L.A. Confidential
Effects: THC-O users typically report a much heavier hit than what they’d normally get from comparable amounts of Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10 or THCV. In fact, THC-O is widely considered to be up to 300% more potent than its leading psychoactive competitor, Delta 9. This means you’ll likely only need a third of what you’re used to for your first THC-O sesh
Flavors: Pine with tropical notes
Description: 510 thread vape cartridge
Serving Size: 10 to 20 mg
Servings per Disposable: 250-300 hits
Ingredients: THC-O distillate and botanical terpenes
Type: Distillate
Amount of Extract: 1 gram
∆8THC Content: 3.5%
Natural Terpenes: Phellandrene, Myrcene, and Limonene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.