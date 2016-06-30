About this product
DankLites THC-O ghost Ship dab is reserved for the experienced user. The mix of THC-O and Ghost Ship is a well balanced Indica that will keep you feeling a mix of blissful comfort and good vibes. The effects of this dab may take a while to happen but last for hours.
What is THC-O
Tetrahydrocannabinol-O-Acetate, also known as ATHC or THC-O, is a federally legal cannabinoid derived from industrial hemp. THC-O is considerably more potent than any other THC analogue currently on the market and truly occupies its own tier.
About this strain
Ghost Ship is an indica-dominant cross between Purple Kush Starship and Gupta Kush created by Colorado Seed Inc. Pervasive relaxation cascades over the body, but the buzz is not lethargic. With a very strong aroma that can only be described as “Kushy,” this strain soothes aches and pains while lending heady introspection. Think hard and rest easy. This flower is a solid option for muscle relaxation and stress relief.
Ghost Ship effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
92% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
64% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
57% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
57% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
