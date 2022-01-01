About this product
30 mg per piece 1500 MG total
These sweet Pineapple Chunks are loaded with 30 MG of THCP & HHC each piece! You’ll double your fun with these sweet treats.
Strain: THCO & HHC
Effects: Alert and Happy
Flavors: Pineapple
Type: Chunks
Serving Size: 1 piece
Chunks per Pack: 30
Cannabinoid Content: 30MG / 1500MG
Ingredients: Pineapple THCP HHC
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
