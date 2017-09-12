About this product
East Coast Alien is a super energetic outer universe sativa experience.
Be sure to grab life by the antennas as you’re about to be abducted.
Strain: East Coast Alien (Sativa)
Effects: Uplifting
Flavors: Diesel
Natural Terpenes: N/A
Type: Dab
Container Size: 2g
Cannabinoid Content: 1000MG
Ingredients: CBD crystals and distillate sauce
THCP & THCO Dab Effects
The effects of consumption may consist of red eyes, dry mouth, increased appetite, drowsiness, and slowed reaction time.
About this strain
East Coast Alien is an energetic sativa-dominant strain with pungent OG flavors. The buds are tangled in pistils and the aroma of gasoline, and the exhale is forest floor and mint. Effects come quickly, imbuing the consumer with an uplifted tranquility that dissolves stress and woe after a long day. The buzz is inspiring without being overstimulating, creating a balanced sativa buzz to assist in staying active, finishing chores, or simply enhancing mood.
East Coast Alien effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
78% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
78% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
14% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
28% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
About this brand
DankLite
First and foremost, we are cannabinoid enthusiasts. We love the products we make and wouldn’t dare produce a product that we aren’t proud of. We started our business in 2018 and have grown by leaps and bounds since.
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.
