About this product
Gravity... It’s all relative anyway right? This dab will have you grounded to the earth defending the aliens from your couch.
Strain: Gravity (Indica)
Effects: The effects of consumption may consist of red eyes, dry mouth, increased appetite, drowsiness, and slowed reaction time.
Flavors: Rose, Tea
Natural Terpenes: N/A
Type: Dab
Container Size: 2g
Cannabinoid Content: 1000MG
Ingredients: CBD crystals and distillate sauce
About this strain
Gravity is an indica strain of marijuana that, due to its high CBD content, is becoming a popular recommendation for the treatment of chronic pain and the stress often associated with chronic pain conditions. The strain comes from Hash Plant and Northern Lights stock and, as expected, delivers a strong body sensation that makes this a popular nighttime strain. Effects can be more active for some but will still offer deep relaxation. Gravity’s dense buds will have a nice contrast of coppery-red hairs and should have a floral aroma and a sweet and sour fruit taste.
About this brand
- Made in the USA, Baby!
100% of our plants are all grown in Colorado or Oregon by the most reputable and sustainable farms. We visit our farms and have awesome relationships with them. Quality matters to us.
- It's really made by Us
We manufacture everything here in our Denver, Colorado facility. Nothing is outsourced. We make our own formulations and control every aspect of manufacturing. We are perfectionists about the new flavors and infusions we create. All products are tested and certified by independent ISO 17025 accredited testing facilities. We test every product for potency, pesticides, heavy metals, microbials, and mycotoxins.
- We're serious about what we do
We've built a 20,000 sf facility in Denver with a state of the art clean room and manufacturing process to ensure no contaminants are in the Danklite products you enjoy. We pick, pack, and ship everything from our facility so you receive your order directly from us.