About this product

This 4-piece herb grinder will give you the best bang for your buck. For an amazing pirce, you get a high quality, CNC machined aluminium grinder. This 50mm grinder even has separate herb and pollen chambers! The mesh metal screen is just the right porousness to allow only the finest, most precious bits to fall through. This herb grinder is made from 4 pieces: The top, the teeth, the herb chamber, and the pollen chamber on the bottom. Available in your choice of color.