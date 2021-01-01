About this product

The Inline to Mushroom Perc Water Pipe is highly appealing to the eye. It's uniquely fumed glass and stylish mushroom perc make it instantly stand out. This mushroom water pipe features two different percs: slitted inline perc and a fumed mushroom perc that contains white accents. These two percs work together to filter your smoke for a clean and comfortable inhale. Furthermore, this bong is equipped with an 18mm female joint, thick base, flared mouthpiece, straight neck, and cylindrical main chamber. This scientific glass water pipe is made from thick borosilicate glass in the USA. One of the main benefits of this water pipe is that it can be used with either dry herbs or concentrates. It all depends on whether you decide to purchase the piece with a bowl or nail.



Check out a high production video of this piece and see it in action: https://dankstop.com/products/dankstop-inline-to-mushroom-perc-water-pipe