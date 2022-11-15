Our has is a crafted blend of our potent distillates and CBG Kief infused with terpenes. Old school bubble hash with a twist. Delta-8-THC and CBG are a match made in heaven. You’ll have to smoke it to believe it. High quality, locally sourced, CBG Flower Delta 8 Hash.



We make our D8 hash from hand with the cleanest d8-THC distillate that is enriched with THC-JD, a very powerful cannabinoid that strengthens the effect. We are the first company to make D8 hash and we are the first to use.



We can only ship to states where Delta-8 is legal. Please check your local laws for further details.