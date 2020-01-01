 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Danodan Grassworks
Danodan Grassworks Cover Photo

Danodan Grassworks

The Whole Plant Difference

Whole Plant Cannabis Caramels
Whole Plant Cannabis Caramels
Hemp Flower CBD Shot 4 oz pump
Hemp Flower CBD Shot 4 oz pump
Whole Plant Cannabis Caramels
Whole Plant Cannabis Caramels
Whole Plant Cannabis Glycerite 1 oz
Whole Plant Cannabis Glycerite 1 oz
Whole Plant Cannabis Glycerite 1 oz
Whole Plant Cannabis Glycerite 1 oz

About Danodan Grassworks

With our Whole Plant Glycerite Tinctures and Cannabutter Feels Better™ Caramels, Danodan Grassworks delivers a synergistic whole plant experience. Our small batch infusions capture much more than single component THC or CBD. That's because our activated steeping process draws out more of the phytocannabinoids and other beneficial plant properties that — when interacting together — enhance the cannabis plant's overall therapeutic potential.