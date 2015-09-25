Dark Star
Kona Gold Cured resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Kona Gold effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
