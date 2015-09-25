Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Dark Star

Dark Star

Kona Gold Cured resin Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD

Kona Gold effects

Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!