About this product

Fly high and forget your troubles when you smoke on Darwin Brands Cloud Nine Darwin Cartridge. Darwin Brands is pleased to add the Cloud Nine Darwin Cartridge to the Voyager Series. The C02 vape cartridge is filled with a triple-distilled C02 cannabis oil that promise to pull smoothly and deliver high-flying flavors. Each Darwin Brands Cloud Nine Darwin Cartridge offers up to a total of 1000mg of effective cannabinoid relief.