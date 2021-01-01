About this product

The canna-chefs in the Darwin Brands kitchen are pleased whip up batches of sugary-sweet Caramel Hard Candy pieces. Made from scratch, each Caramel Hard Candy is infused with Darwin Brand’s award-winning cannabis distillate oil that allows for users to enjoy these caramel canna-fused treats with confidence. Each package Caramel Hard Candy comes with five (5) candy pieces and contain a total of 100mg CBD and 10mg THC.