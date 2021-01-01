Voyager Series Engage + THCv Darwin 900mg
About this product
Feel the rush of relief target discomfort when you smoke on Darwin Brands Engage + THCv Darwin Cartridge. Filled with triple-distilled, C02 extracted cannabis oil, Darwin Brands’ award-winning formula offers 900mg of heavy cannabinoid relief earning a spot on the Voyager Series team. Each potent pull offers up a swift therapeutic relief relaxing overactive minds.
