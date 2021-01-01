Evolution Series Vanilla Bean Darwin Cartridge 500mg
Darwin Brands Vanilla Bean Darwin Cartridge carries a therapeutic blend of cannabinoids that total 500mg and leaves an impression of warm vanilla flavors. Pull in full-flavored drags of rich vanilla flavors and experience a comforting relief wash away discomfort and nerves. Darwin Brands uses their award-winning, triple-distilled C02 extracted cannabis oil to fill their cartridges for a formula that guarantees pure and potent flavors.
