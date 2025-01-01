We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Dawg Star
Premium Hand Grown Cannabis
5
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
35 products
Wax
Blueberry Cheesecake Wax
by Dawg Star
THC 64%
CBD 0.42%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Sensi Star Cartridge
by Dawg Star
THC 73.88%
Solvent
Sweet Lemon Skunk Oil 1g
by Dawg Star
THC 66.76%
CBD 1.34%
Solvent
Sugar Cookies HTE
by Dawg Star
Resin
Cherry Sorbet Live Resin 1g
by Dawg Star
THC 70.78%
CBD 0.01%
Cartridges
Mind - Pineapple Super Silver Haze Distillate Disposable Vape Pen
by Dawg Star
Wax
GG #4 Wax
by Dawg Star
THC 58.43%
CBD 0.01%
Wax
Purple Punch Wax 1g
by Dawg Star
Solvent
Captain Krunch Concentrate
by Dawg Star
THC 69%
Wax
Purple Panty Dropper Wax
by Dawg Star
Wax
Lemon Drop Wax
by Dawg Star
Wax
Critical Purple Kush Wax
by Dawg Star
Wax
Strawberry Banana Wax
by Dawg Star
Cartridges
Alien Walker Disposable Cartridge .5g
by Dawg Star
Cartridges
Pineapple Super Silver Haze .5g Disposable Vape Pen
by Dawg Star
Wax
Cinderella's Dream Wax
by Dawg Star
THC 74.6%
CBD 0.4%
Cartridges
Mood - Yeti Distillate Disposable Vape Pen
by Dawg Star
THC 70.4%
Cartridges
Jesus Cartridge
by Dawg Star
THC 74.2%
CBD 0.2%
Wax
GG#4 (F.K.A. Gorilla Glue #4) Wax
by Dawg Star
Wax
Amsterdam Haze Wax
by Dawg Star
Wax
Gelato Wax
by Dawg Star
Cartridges
Blueberry Cheesecake Cartridge 0.5g
by Dawg Star
THC 70.86%
CBD 0.78%
Solvent
GG#4 Concentrate
by Dawg Star
THC 67%
Cartridges
Blueberry Disposable Pen .5g
by Dawg Star
1
2
Home
Brands
Dawg Star
Catalog
Concentrates