About this strain
Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Diesel Dough is a cross between a female Sour Diesel and a male Do-Si-Dos. The qualities of Sour Diesel shine through with its strong taste and uplifting high, while the Do-Si-Dos genetics increase bud size and resin production, adding purple hues and an OG funk. Diesel Dough is a great rework of a classic strain that celebrates quality genetics and the history of cannabis.
Diesel Dough effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
