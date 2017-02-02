UW is a marijuana strain that comes with its own superhero origin story. Popular rumor has it that a clone was stolen from a certain Pacific Northwest university's medical research lab in the early nineties—in some versions by a rogue graduate student—and has since been a popular top-shelf indica. These dense, sticky buds show their university pride with purple coloring and are at the top of the class when it comes to potency. UW's powerful high is sedative and popular for pain relief and insomnia. A mix of tropical fruit and a little spice, the aroma also earns high marks.