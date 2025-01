Glue + MSG

—

3 x .5g Kief-Covered Infused Pre-rolls

—

Pot Rockets pack more punch into every puff. Infused, quality pre-rolls ideal for smoking enthusiasts seeking a new dimension on an Earth-bound budget.

—

You never forget your first high. Every time you spark up, good times and great memories bubble up to the surface. Happiness comes to us most often when we set aside time for ourselves & our loved ones- that’s why the best memories are made on Daze Off.

—

