DazeD8 1G Delta 8 THC-O Premium Cartridge

Blast off into outer space with this citrus pine flavor.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 premium delta 8 carts have an unparalleled uplifting feel and offer the best delta 8 concentrate on the market.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- Featuring a premium ceramic core that delivers perfect clouds—every time

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent in the delta 8 distillate



Flavor Profile

- Alien OG - Hybrid

- Lemon and pine OG smell and flavor



Strain

- Super hybrid

- A unique cross between Tahoe OG and Alien Kush



How Does it Feel?

- Alien OG is famous for its creativity-inspiring effects

- Cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation

- Euphoric, ﻿like your head is in the clouds

- Happy, uplifting, and stress-relieving



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.

