DazeD8 35mg Delta 8 + CBN Gummies (15 Pieces)

Having problems falling asleep? Don't mess up your sleep schedule with melatonin. These DazeD8 Delta 8 + CBN Gummies will put you straight to sleep.



Quick. Easy. Flavorful.

The DazeD8 35mg Delta 8+CBN gummies deliver a potent one-of-a-kind uplifting and motivating feel with a calming body sensation.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- 15 gummies in each pack

- The most potent delta 8 CBN gummies



Flavor Profile

- Assorted fruit flavors that will knock you the f*ck out



How Does it Feel?

- Relaxing

- Full body euphoria

- Happy and sleepy



Suggested Use

Start with 1 gummy and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.