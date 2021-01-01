About this product
DazeD8 35mg Delta 8 + CBN Gummies (15 Pieces)
Having problems falling asleep? Don't mess up your sleep schedule with melatonin. These DazeD8 Delta 8 + CBN Gummies will put you straight to sleep.
Quick. Easy. Flavorful.
The DazeD8 35mg Delta 8+CBN gummies deliver a potent one-of-a-kind uplifting and motivating feel with a calming body sensation.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- 15 gummies in each pack
- The most potent delta 8 CBN gummies
Flavor Profile
- Assorted fruit flavors that will knock you the f*ck out
How Does it Feel?
- Relaxing
- Full body euphoria
- Happy and sleepy
Suggested Use
Start with 1 gummy and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
Having problems falling asleep? Don't mess up your sleep schedule with melatonin. These DazeD8 Delta 8 + CBN Gummies will put you straight to sleep.
Quick. Easy. Flavorful.
The DazeD8 35mg Delta 8+CBN gummies deliver a potent one-of-a-kind uplifting and motivating feel with a calming body sensation.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- 15 gummies in each pack
- The most potent delta 8 CBN gummies
Flavor Profile
- Assorted fruit flavors that will knock you the f*ck out
How Does it Feel?
- Relaxing
- Full body euphoria
- Happy and sleepy
Suggested Use
Start with 1 gummy and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with its roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!