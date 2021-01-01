About this product
DazeD8 25mg Delta 8 Gummies (10 Pieces)
The most potent yet delicious gummies you'll ever try.
Quick. Easy. Flavorful.
The DazeD8 25mg Delta 8 gummies deliver a potent one-of-a-kind uplifting and motivating feel with a calming body sensation.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- 10 gummies in each pack
- The most potent delta 8 edibles
Flavor Profile
Assorted fruit flavors that will take you to the moon.
How Does it Feel?
- Buzzy, alert, and creative
- Full body euphoria
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
Start with 1 gummy and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with its roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!