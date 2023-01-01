* The price listed above is MSRP Rechargeable disposable vape pen filled with 3000mg of D8, D9, D10, D6a oil and 100mg of custom formulated botanical terpenes. Discreet and ready to use out of the box. Full ceramic heating elements to ensure the cleanest and fullest flavored vaping experience.
Three Flavors rolled into one device
Flavor & Strain Profile Banana Mac (Hybrid): bright and peachy with a subtle scent of banana and earthy, nutty undertones Banana Kush (Hybrid): earthy and fresh, reminiscent of a bundle of fresh bananas Miracle Alien Cookies (Hybrid): citrusy with sweet floral accents and a clean, earthy finish
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!