DazeD8 35mg CBN + CBD Gummies (15 Pieces)

Having problems falling asleep? Don't mess up your sleep schedule with melatonin. These DazeD8 CBN + CBD Gummies will put you straight to sleep.



Quick. Easy. Flavorful.

The DazeD8 35mg CBN + CBD gummies deliver a potent one-of-a-kind uplifting and motivating feel with a calming body sensation.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- 15 gummies in each pack

- The most potent CBN + CBD gummies

- 0% THC



Flavor Profile

- Assorted fruit flavors that will knock you the f*ck out



How Does it Feel?

- Relaxing

- Pain-relieving (Anti-inflammatory)

- Sleepy



Suggested Use

- Start with 1 gummy

- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects