DazeD8 Rechargeable THC-O/Delta 10 1 Gram Premium Disposable

The taste of chocolate mint with a hint of coffee and pine.



Slim. Potent. Discreet.

The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.



- Perfect for on-the-go use

- The best THC-O concentrate

- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit

- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent



Flavor Profile

- Chocolate Mint Kush - Indica

- Chocolate mint with undertones of coffee and pine.



Strain

- Super indica

- A unique cross between SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon



How Does it Feel?

- Chocolate Mint Kush is popular for its relaxing effects

- Euphoric, relaxing, and creative

- Happy and uplifting



Suggested Use

Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.