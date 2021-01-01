About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable THC-O/Delta 10 1 Gram Premium Disposable
The taste of chocolate mint with a hint of coffee and pine.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 delta 8 disposable pen has an unparalleled uplifting feel, contains the purest delta 8 distillate, and comes in a sleek rechargeable battery that delivers perfect clouds—every single time.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- The best THC-O concentrate
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Chocolate Mint Kush - Indica
- Chocolate mint with undertones of coffee and pine.
Strain
- Super indica
- A unique cross between SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon
How Does it Feel?
- Chocolate Mint Kush is popular for its relaxing effects
- Euphoric, relaxing, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
Start with 1 or 2 hits and increase the dosage accordingly to achieve desired effects.
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with its roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!