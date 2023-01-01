8 gummies 50mg D9/THC-O per gummy. Through many iterations, our formulation specialists have developed great tasting gummies. Ingredients: Corn syrup, sugar, corn starch, gelatin pectin, natural and artificial coloring/flavoring, and hemp derived THC-O These gummies are so yummy you will not want to share!
Live Resin Cannabis Derived Terpenes
