About this product
DazeD8 Rechargeable 1G HHC-O + THCV + THC-O Premium Disposable
Explosive flavor and potency. Loud and proud.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 OVO disposable pen is the show stopper. With DazeD8's in-house signature OVO blend containing HHC-O, THCV, and THC-O, you're getting the best of all worlds. Experience the heaviest-hitting and most energetic elevation you'll ever get. Featuring the strongest distillate in the market and custom formulated terpene blends.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- 1 gram of the most potent concentrate
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Fire Cracker OG - Indica
- Featuring a sweet and fruity flavor with undertones of spicy earth on the exhale
Strain
- Indica
- A unique cross of Willie D on itself
How Does it Feel?
- Fire Cracker OG is popular for its body high
- Euphoric, relaxing, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
Explosive flavor and potency. Loud and proud.
Slim. Potent. Discreet.
The DazeD8 OVO disposable pen is the show stopper. With DazeD8's in-house signature OVO blend containing HHC-O, THCV, and THC-O, you're getting the best of all worlds. Experience the heaviest-hitting and most energetic elevation you'll ever get. Featuring the strongest distillate in the market and custom formulated terpene blends.
- Perfect for on-the-go use
- 1 gram of the most potent concentrate
- Featuring a tightly sealed juice reservoir to prevent any leaking and a powerful battery to ensure you can enjoy every last hit
- No VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
Flavor Profile
- Fire Cracker OG - Indica
- Featuring a sweet and fruity flavor with undertones of spicy earth on the exhale
Strain
- Indica
- A unique cross of Willie D on itself
How Does it Feel?
- Fire Cracker OG is popular for its body high
- Euphoric, relaxing, and creative
- Happy and uplifting
Suggested Use
- Start with 1 or 2 hits
- Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
DazeD8
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!