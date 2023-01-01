Dazed8 “Dropz” Tinctures CBD + CBG + D9o + HHC for Sale (6450mg) 3000mg CBD + 1000mg CBG + 1000mg D9O + 1000mg HHC brings on an intense high. Experience waves of relaxation mixed with pure euphoria. Forbidden Fruit uniquely combines sugared cherries and notes of pine. One of the best tinctures on the market. Flavor Profile / Strain Forbidden Fruit Lavender Orange Clove Orange Dreamsicle Peppermint Patty Sweet Spearmint Suggested Use Start with 1/4 to 1/2 piece Increase the dosage to achieve desired effects
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Born in Nashville with our roots in Los Angeles, we are one of the largest hemp extractors in the country, meaning we have full control of quality from farm to our consumers. The result? The most potent, best-tasting products on the market, and we're backed by science. Try us out today!